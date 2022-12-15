Union Berlin vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

FC Union Berlin will welcome St. Gallen to Alte Forsterei for a friendly on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win over Hansa Rostock in an all-German friendly on Wednesday. Sheraldo Becker scored two goals in the space of four second-half minutes to inspire the win for his team.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, have not been in action for over a month owing to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Their last game saw them claim a 7-2 comeback away win over Sion in the Swiss Super League last month.

Mario Balotelli put the hosts ahead from the spot in the fifth minute, but Emmanuel Lath and Lukas Gortler scored first-half braces to give their team a 5-1 lead at the break. Lath completed his hat-trick in the second half.

Union Berlin vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third friendly meeting between the two teams. St. Gallen won the previous two 3-1 and 2-1 in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

St. Gallen were on a three-game winning run across competitions before the FIFA World Cup break.

Berlin are unbeaten in five friendlies this year, winning three and drawing two.

Four of St. Gallen's five friendlies in 2022 have produced at least three goals, with three games seeing goals at both ends.

Eight of St Gallen's last ten competitive games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Union were on a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga before the World Cup break.

Union Berlin vs St. Gallen Prediction

Union were the surprise leaders in the Bundesliga earlier in the season but their poor run before the break saw them plummet down the standings.

St. Gallen, meanwhile, were on a positive run of form, with their freescoring attack helping them punch above their weight.

Saturday's friendly is likely to be an expansive affair, and St. Gallen will fancy their chances of a win. However, the hosts should claim a narrow win in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Union Berlin 3-2 St. Gallen

Union Berlin vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold tip - Both teams to score 2+ goals

