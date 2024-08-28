Union Berlin vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Union Berlin and St. Pauli get round two of the Bundesliga underway when they go head-to-head on Friday. Alexander Blessin’s men have failed to win their last eight competitive visits to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Union Berlin fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Mainz at MEWA Arena in their 2024-25 Bundesliga curtain-raiser last Saturday.

Before that, Bo Svensson’s side picked up a 1-0 victory over Greifswalder FC in the DFB Pokal first round courtesy of a second-half strike from Yorbe Vertessen.

Having kicked off the season with two consecutive away games, Union Berlin now return home where they have won just two of their last seven Bundesliga matches while losing four and claiming one draw since February.

St. Pauli, on the other hand, denied a dream start to the new Bundesliga campaign as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Heidenheim in last Sunday’s league opener.

This followed a 3-2 extra-time victory over amateur side Hallescher FC in the first round of the DFB Pokal at the Leuna-Chemie-Stadion on August 16.

Having secured promotion from the second tier last season, St. Pauli will look to secure their first Bundesliga victory since beating Hamburger 1-0 in February 2011.

Union Berlin vs St. Pauli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 26 meetings between the two teams.

St. Pauli have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last eight competitive home games against Blessin’s men, picking up seven wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in October 2011.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since losing back-to-back games against Bochum and Koln in May.

St. Pauli have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions, with Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Heidenheim being the exception.

Union Berlin vs St. Pauli Prediction

The last four meetings between Union Berlin and St. Pauli have produced a combined 18 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend.

We predict Union Berlin will take the positives from the draw against Mainz and secure their first win of the new league campaign.

Prediction: Union Berlin 3-1 St. Pauli

Union Berlin vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the last five encounters between the two teams)

