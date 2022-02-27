Union Berlin vs St Pauli prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

The quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal kick-off this week and will see Union Berlin host St. Pauli on Tuesday night.

Union Berlin beat Turkgucu Munchen 1-0 in the first round of the cup competition before picking up a 3-1 extra-time victory over Waldhof Mannheim in the next round. They faced city rivals Hertha Berlin in the last 16 of the competition last month, winning 3-2.

The hosts have never made it past the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal, losing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in their last attempt, and will now be hoping for better luck this time around.

St Pauli carried out one of the biggest upsets in recent DFB-Pokal history as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the last 16 of the tournament. They saw off FC Magdeburg and Dynamo Dresden in the earlier rounds.

St Pauli will make their debut in the quarterfinals of the domestic cup on Tuesday and will be looking to test their mettle against another top-flight opposition.

Union Berlin vs St Pauli Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Union Berlin and St Pauli. The hosts have won 11 of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a 2. Bundesliga clash back in 2019. St Pauli won the game 3-2.

Union Berlin Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-W

St Pauli Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Union Berlin vs St Pauli Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts have no injured or suspended players ahead of the midweek game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St. Pauli

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of injured players ahead of Tuesday's cup clash. Marcel Hartel came off injured in the hosts' weekend game and will join Ettiene Amenyido, Christopher Avevor, James Lawrence, Sebastian Ohlsson and Jannes Luca Wieckhoff on the injury list for St Pauli.

Eric Smith is a doubt for the game as he deals with a knock.

Injured: Marcel Hartel, Ettiene Amenyido, Christopher Avevor, James Lawrence, Sebastian Ohlsson, Jannes Luca Wieckhoff

Doubtful: Eric Smith

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs St Pauli Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Grischa Prömel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

St Pauli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; Luca-Milan Zander, Adam Dzwigala, Jakov Medic, Leart Paqarada; Jackson Irvine, Afeez Aremu Olalekan, Finn Ole Becker; Daniel-Koffi Kyereh; Guido Burgstaller, Simon Makienok

Union Berlin vs St Pauli Prediction

Union Berlin's latest result ended a three-game losing and goalless streak as the Iron Ones begin to get used to life without the departed Max Kruse.

Similarly, St Pauli have been very inconsistent in recent weeks, with three wins, three draws and three losses in their last nine games across all competitions. Their cup run could come to an end this week as they head to a ground where their hosts have lost just one of their last seven games.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 St Pauli

Edited by Peter P