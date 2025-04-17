Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Union Berlin and Stuttgart lock horns at the An der alten Försterei on Saturday. Steffen Baumgart’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last four meetings between the two teams since a 3-0 win in April 2023.

Union Berlin maintained their recent fine run of results as they held on to see out a goalless draw against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena.

With that result, Baumgart’s side have now gone five consecutive games without defeat — picking up three wins and two draws — having lost the three matches preceding this run.

Union Berlin have won nine of their 29 Bundesliga matches so far while losing 13 and claiming seven draws to collect 34 points and sit 13th in the table with just five games to go.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a place in Europe as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Werder Bremen at the MHP Arena last time out.

This followed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on April 5, a result which saw their run of six consecutive games without a win come to an end.

Stuttgart have picked up 40 points from their 29 Bundesliga matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, just five points behind sixth-placed Freiburg in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Union Berlin have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 11 away matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since late November.

Union Berlin have won just one of their last five home games while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of February.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction

The last four league meetings between Union Berlin and Stuttgart have produced a combined 13 goals and we expect another action-packed match with plenty of goalmouth action this weekend. Union Berlin will head into the weekend with confidence, given their current form, and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Stuttgart

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

