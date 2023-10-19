Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Union Berlin host Stuttgart at the An der alten Forsterei on Saturday (October 21) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their season but have lost their way to find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. Berlin lost 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund last time out. They led 2-1 at the break via goals from Robin Gosens and Leonardo Bonucci before BvB scored thrice to clinch all three points.

Union are 13th in the league table with six points from seven games.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are enjoying a memorable start to their season and will fancy themselves as early contenders for Europe. They registered a 3-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg in their last outing. High-flying Serhou Guirassy scored a brilliant second-half hat-trick for the Reds to overturn a deficit.

The are second in the standings with 18 points. They're just one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and will leapfrog them with a win.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two teams, with Union leading 3-1.

Union are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture since 2019.

Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Stuttgart are the second-highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with 22 goals.

Union are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction

Union are on an abysmal seven-game losing streak, not scoring four times. They have lost their last three home games..

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have won their last seven games across competitions, including their last five in the league. They're in much better form than Union and should come out on top.

Prediction: Union 1-2 Stuttgart

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Stuttgart's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)