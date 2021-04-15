Union Berlin vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin host Stuttgart at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Just four points off sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, the Iron Ones are looking to remain hot on their coattails in the race for the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Despite being winless in three games now, Urs Fischer's men have the momentum as they held reigning champions Bayern Munich in the last game.

Marcus Ingvartsen scored in the 85th minute to cancel out Jamal Musiala's opener as the capital side earned an unlikely point at the Allianz Arena.

Stuttgart trail Berlin by just a point in ninth and have been a highly attacking outfit, with only four teams in the division scoring more than their 50 goals.

At the forefront of this attacking masterclass has been Sasa Kalajdzic, who's struck 14 times in his debut Bundesliga campaign, including nine in the last 10 games alone.

He will be the single biggest threat for the hosts, but this will be a tough game for the Austrian, as Berlin have the fourth-best defense in the league.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head

In five meetings between the sides, Union Berlin have never beaten Stuttgart, losing once and drawing four times, including each of their last three encounters.

Stuttgart's last visit to Berlin ended in a goalless stalemate.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Team News

Union Berlin

Sheraldo Becker, Leon Dajaku and Anthony Ujah are out with ankle, foot, and knee injuries respectively, while Christopher Trimmel is doubtful with a broken nose.

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Injured: Sheraldo Becker, Leon Dajaku, Anthony Ujah, and Taiwo Awoniyi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stuttgart

The Reds have a slightly longer injury list than Berlin with five players out injured, including winger Nicolas Gonzalez, who's netted six times in the league so far this season.

Marc Oliver Kempf is suspended from the clash while Gonzalo Castro, Momo Cisse, and Lilian Egloff are doubtful.

Injured: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Nicolas Gonzalez, Orel Mangala, Clinton Mola, and Silas Wamangituka

Suspended: Marc Oliver Kempf

Unavailable: None

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Union Berlin (3-4-2-1): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck; Julian Ryerson, Robert Andrich, Grischa Prömel, Christopher Lenz; Marcus Ingvartsen, Max Kruse; Petar Musa.

Stuttgart (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Atakan Karazor, Waldemar Anton; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Gonzalo Castro, Borna Sosa; Philipp Förster, Daniel Didavi; Sasa Kalajdzic.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction

We have an interesting clash on our hands here.

As both teams are armed with fine attacking players, there could be plenty of goalmouth action.

So the better defense on the night, which is currently Berlin's on paper, could take all the points.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Stuttgart