Union Berlin vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin will host Stuttgart at the Alte Forsterei in a 2021-22 Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The capital club suffered a fourth loss in their last five league games as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg with Taiwo Awoniyi's own goal in the first half proving to be the difference in the game.

Stuttgart secured their first league win of the year, coming from behind to overturn a two-goal deficit against Borussia Monchengladbach. They won 3-2 to reduce the gap on 16th-placed Hertha Berlin to a solitary point.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN How different will the table look at the end of the season? Another #BLMatchday down - not many left now!How different will the table look at the end of the season? Another #BLMatchday down - not many left now! ⏳ How different will the table look at the end of the season? https://t.co/WezUXlZYEY

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The two teams have gone toe-to-toe seven times across all competitions so far. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides. They have played out five draws and have a win apiece.

They last squared off at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in October. The game ended in a 1-1 draw as Wahid Faghir equalized for Stuttgart in the third minute of injury time.

Union Berlin form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-L-L-L

Stuttgart form guide (Bundesliga): W-L-D-L-L

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Team News

Union Berlin

András Schäfer has not included the squad against Wolfsburg with a knee injury and it seems he will sit this one out as well. Keita Endo took to the pitch with a light training session but is at least a couple of weeks away from match fitness.

Kevin Behrens, Andreas Luthe, Levin Öztunali, and Genki Haraguchi tested positive for COVID-19 over the week and are ruled out for this fixture.

Injured: Keita Endo, Andras Schafer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable (COVID-19): Kevin Behrens, Andreas Luthe, Levin Öztunali, Genki Haraguchi.

Stuttgart

Mohamed Sankoh and Silas Katompa Mvumpa are long-term absentees with knee and shoulder injury respectively. Pascal Stenzel has recovered from a muscle injury and is available for the trip to Berlin. Lilian Egloff will be sidelined with back problems, while Nikolas Nartey and Jordan Meyer are also sidelined.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff, Jordan Meyer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Rønnow (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson, Grischa Prömel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Müller (GK); Robert Massimo, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor, Chris Führich, Wataru Endo; Orel Mangala, Omar Marmoush, Sasa Kalajdzic

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Roten have just one win in their travels this season and might struggle against their hosts. Die Eisernen, meanwhile, have four losses in their last five league games but are the favourites at home.

It is very likely that this game could also end in a stalemate, as both sides are missing key players.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Stuttgart.

