Union Berlin vs SV Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin take on a struggling SV Darmstadt side in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Sunday.

Union Berlin vs SV Darmstadt Preview

SV Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side held Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Union Berlin vs SV Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

SV Darmstadt have a slight edge over Union Berlin and have won three out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's two victories.

After an unbeaten run of four matches against Union Berlin in official competitions, SV Darmstadt have lost two of their last three such games.

Union Berlin have picked up 14 points from their 17 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - the worst start to a top-flight season in their history.

Union Berlin have scored only 17 goals from their 17 matches in the Bundesliga this season - only FSV Mainz and Koln have worse records in this regard in the competition so far.

SV Darmstadt are winless in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Union Berlin vs SV Darmstadt Prediction

Union Berlin have been shockingly poor so far this season and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. The likes of Benedict Hollerbach and Kevin Volland can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

SV Darmstadt have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of the season. Union Berlin are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 SV Darmstadt

Union Berlin vs SV Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Volland to score - Yes