Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with an impressive Union Berlin side in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

Union Berlin are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a slight edge over VfB Stuttgart and have won two of the last nine matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's one victory during this period.

VfB Stuttgart have won only one of their last nine competitive matches against Union Berling, with their previous victory coming by a 3-1 home victory in April 2017.

Union Berlin have won an impressive 21 points in the Bundesliga since the turn of the year - only Borussia Dortmund have a better record in this regard in 2023.

Union Berlin's 48 points after 25 Bundesliga games represent the best season in their history - the last 29 teams to have achieved this feat after 25 matches have finished in the to four of the league table.

Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Union Berlin have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The Berliners are only five points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund and could potentially mount a title challenge in the coming weeks.

VfB Stuttgart have endured a dismal season so far and face a discernible relegation battle this month. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Union Berlin 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

