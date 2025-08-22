Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The Bundesliga is set to begin with its first set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the Alten Forsterei on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Preview
Union Berlin finished in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have struggled to make an impact over the past year. The hosts thrashed Gutersloh by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, finished in ninth place in the league table last season and have not been at their best this year. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup final and will need to bounce back in this match.
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- VfB Stuttgart have a slight edge over Union Berlin and have won four out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.
- VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last four matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and have won three of these games.
- Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last four matches on the opening day of their Bundesliga season, with their previous such game at home taking place in the 2023-24 season and ending in a 4-1 victory against FSV Mainz.
- VfB Stuttgart have lost seven of their last 11 matches on the opening day of the Bundesliga season - only FC Augsburg have a worse record in the competition during this period.
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction
VfB Stuttgart have blown hot and cold over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Union Berlin have not been at their best in recent months and will need to be at their best in this match. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 VfB Stuttgart
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes