Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw against TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FSV Mainz last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's four victories.

Union Berlin have lost only four of their last nine matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and have suffered each of these defeats away from home.

VfL Wolfsburg are winless in each of their four away games against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and have longer such runs without a victory in the top flight only against Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin have picked up only 18 points from their 20 matches in the Bundesliga so far - the lowest points tally at this stage of the season in their history.

Union Berlin have won each of their last three matches at home in the Bundesliga and could achieve four such victories on the trot for only the second time.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have been impressive in patches this season but have been inconsistent for the better part of their campaign. The away side has failed to keep a clean sheet in its last six games and has plenty of defensive work to do ahead of this fixture.

Union Berlin have improved in recent weeks but need a massive effort to salvage what has been a dismal season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robin Gosens to score - Yes