Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with Union Berlin in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and will want to win this game.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have blown hot and cold so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Heidenheim last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts defeated SC Freiburg to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a slight edge over Union Berlin and have won six out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's five victories.

Union Berlin have won three of their last 11 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, with each of their victories during this period coming at home.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last three matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since October 2024.

Union Berlin have won only one of their last 10 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against FSV Mainz last year.

VfL Wolfsburg have lost each of their last two Bundesliga games and have won only two of their 10 games in the second half of the season.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Union Berlin have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month and will need to work hard to move up the league table. Andrej Ilic has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make his mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

