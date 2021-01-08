Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin will host VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday in what is expected to be an entertaining game.

The two sides are in close proximity in the league table and a lot will be on the line when they square off.

Urs Fisher’s Union Berlin continue to surprise fans and pundits with their dogged displays at the back and quick counter-attacking punch up front.

Their last opponents Werder Bremen struggled with the Union defence, and couldn’t stop attackers Sheraldo Becker and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, were beaten in their previous game against Borussia Dortmund. However, the game was not as one-sided as the 2-0 scoreline suggested.

In the end, Dortmund’s quality shone and Wolfsburg were beaten for only the second time in five games.

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Heading into this game, Union are certainly on a better run of form. However, Wolfsburg have the better head-to-head record between the two sides.

Even though Wolfsburg picked up four points from a possible six against Union last season, it doesn’t make them favorites heading into this clash. Union are a lot more settled in the Bundesliga, and don’t have the fear of relegation.

Advertisement

🗣 Fischer: I expect a top game. It’s important. They are a compact team, very well-organised and willing to press. They don’t let much through. Also real individual quality and make the right decisions. Game-winning players there. #FCUWOB | #fcunion pic.twitter.com/57mDbWzM7t — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) January 7, 2021

Union Berlin form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Wolfsburg form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

Union Berlin

Union will once again be without the attacking trio of Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, and Anthony Ujah for the Wolfsburg clash. Despite missing some of their key players, they continue to impress. This is a testament to the work Fischer has done at the club this season.

Grischa Promel picked up a fifth yellow card against Werder Bremen and will serve a one-match suspension. We could potentially see Becker drop deep to compensate for Promel’s absence.

Injured: Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo, Anthony Ujah

Doubtful: Christian Gentner, Nico Schlotterbeck

Suspended: Grischa Promel

Wolfsburg

Jerome Roussillon and Maximilian Philipp are back in training, but manager Oliver Glasner has said the duo will not be rushed back. If they are fit enough, they could make the bench.

Advertisement

Maxence Lacroix has barely trained, and is yet to fully recover physically after testing positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago. He is not expected to make the squad.

Injured/Unavailable: Maxence Lacroix

Doubtful: Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Philipp

Suspended: None

🗣 #Glasner: Maxence #Lacroix will be out. He was only able to do individual training this week. He should not be exposed to high intensity too quickly after his Corona illness. #FCUWOB pic.twitter.com/jt3yK0h6e5 — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 7, 2021

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Christopher Lenz; Sheraldo Becker, Sebastian Griesbeck, Robert Andrich; Marcus Ingvartson, Cedric Teuchert; Taiwo Awoniyi

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Marin Pongracic, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio; Ridle Baku, Xavier Schlager, Max Arnold, Renato Steffen, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Union Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

It’s going to be a close game. Wolfsburg did well against Dortmund but just lacked the quality in the final third. They dealt with the pace of Jadon Sancho and Gio Reyna well, and will have to be disciplined to counter Union's attacking threat.

Union Berlin are on a good run, and have some fire-power on the break. But this game could finish even. We’re predicting a few goals at both ends.

Score prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 Wolfsburg