Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive Union Berlin side in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's three victories.

Werder Bremen won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin last year and managed to record only their second victory against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with their other victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Union Berlin have picked up only 25 points from their first 25 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Union Berlin have failed to find the back of the net in a total of 13 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Union Berlin have managed to recover from their poor start to the season but are in the midst of yet another slump at the moment. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Werder Bremen

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Benedict Hollerbach to score - Yes