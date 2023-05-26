Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with its final round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive Union Berlin side in an important encounter at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Preview

Union Berlin are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Berliners suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held FC Koln to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's two victories.

Since a 2-1 defeat in the first Bundesliga meeting between the two teams in 2019, Union Berlin have won their last four games against Werder Bremen in the competition.

Union Berlin have won their final game of the season in each of their last three Bundesliga campaigns and will be finishing their league campaign at home for the fourth consecutive season.

Union Berlin have lost two of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last 22 home games in the Bundesliga and could become the first German team since Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt to finish a league season undefeated at home.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Union Berlin face a stiff race against SC Freiburg for a place in the top four and cannot afford a poor result this weekend. The hosts have not been at their best in recent weeks but do have a stellar home record.

Werder Bremen have shown flashes of potential on a few occasions but have been plagued by inconsistency this year. Union Berlin have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Werder Bremen

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

