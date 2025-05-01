Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Union Berlin will host Werder Bremen at An der alten Försterei on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts have little to fight for but will look to finish a disappointing season a bit higher up the table.

Union picked up a third consecutive league draw in their 1-1 stalemate away at Bochum last weekend, having already confirmed safety the week before. The hosts, who are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, can finish as high as ninth place should they get maximum points in the final three games of the season, starting with Saturday's fixture.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have it all to fight for as a Champions League qualification spot remains within their grasp despite currently sitting in eighth place. The visitors failed to make it five consecutive wins by dropping points in a goalless draw against St Pauli on Sunday, but will be keen to get back to winning ways and potentially finish the weekend in the top six.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on 10 previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Union have won six of those meetings while Bremen have won the remaining four.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four contests, with Werder comprehensively winning 4-1 when the two teams last faced off in December.

The visitors have a better goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, with eight goals scored in the last five compared to their opponents' six.

Union have the third-worst offensive record in the German top flight this term with 31 goals scored.

Bremen have conceded more goals in the league (54) than every other team, excluding the bottom four in the table.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Die Eisernen will need to be at their best if they are to get all three points against a side in slightly better form.

Die Werderaner will be hoping to get a result against a side 10 points behind them in the league table and should be boosted by their away record, which is the third-best in the division.

Prediction: Union Berlin 0-1 Werder Bremen

Union Berlin vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

