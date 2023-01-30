Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2023

Union Berlin will host Wolfsburg at the An der alten Forsterei on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2022-23 DFB Pokal campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over amateur side Chemnitzer, with Jordan Siebatcheu and Kevin Behrens getting on the scoresheet to overturn a second-half deficit. They then faced Heidenheim in the second round, winning 2-0 via goals from Tymoteusz Puchacz and Sven Michel.

Union picked up a 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin at this stage of the tournament last season and will be looking to pick up a win here as well.

Wolfsburg faced Carl Zeiss Jena in the first round of the DFB Pokal, winning 1-0 via a late Omar Marmoush strike. They then locked horns with Eintracht Braunschweig in the next round, picking up a 2-1 win via goals from Mattias Svanberg and Jakub Kaminski in either half.

The visitors' only cup title came back in the 2014-15 campaign but they will be hopeful of replicating similar heights this season.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Union and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Both sides have alternated wins in their last four meetings, with the Berlin outfit picking up a 2-0 win in their most recent matchup.

Both teams have conceded 22 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (16) have conceded fewer.

The Iron Ones have picked up 20 points on home turf this season. Only RB Leipzig (23) have picked up more.

Four of Die Wolfe's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Wolfsburg have kept seven clean sheets in the league this season, the second-highest behind Freiburg (8).

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Union have won their last three games on the bounce and will head into the cup clash with confidence. They have performed brilliantly on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Tuesday's game.

Wolfsburg's latest result ended an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be determined to bounce back here. Both sides are playing well at the moment and could see their midweek matchup decided on penalties.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 Wolfsburg

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

