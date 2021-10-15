Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Union Berlin will lock horns with Wolfsburg at the An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday in the latest round of Bundesliga games.

Wolfsburg have made a steady start to their Bundesliga 2021-22 campaign, registering 13 points from seven matches played. They have a record of four wins, one draw and two losses.

Wolfsburg played their last competitive game against Borussia Monchengladbach. They ended up losing the game 3-1, as goals from Breel Embolo, Jonas Hofmann and Joe Scally ensured that Monchengladbach left the Volkswagen Arena with all three points.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are coming off a 2-1 win against Mainz, with Taiwo Awoniyi's quick-fire brace in the second half helping the away side triumph. Union are seventh in the table with 12 points from seven matches.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Union Berlin and Wolfsburg have played seven games against each other so far, with the former winning just one of those encounters. Wolfsburg have three wins to show for their efforts, while three matches have ended in draws.

Union Berlin form (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Wolfsburg form (all competitions): D-D-L-D-L

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin have been lucky in the injury department so far, and with the exception of two players, manager Urs Fischer will have the complete squad at his disposal for the clash against Wolfsburg.

Timo Baumgartl and Pawel Wszolek's status is doubtful due to concussion and foot injuries, respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Timo Baumgartl and Pawel Wszolek

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Maxence Lacroix was shown a red card against Monchengladbach, which automatically rules out his participation in Saturday's game.

Bartosz Bialek, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager and William remain unavailable due to long-term injuries, with Yannick Gerhardt recently joining them on the sidelines.

Admir Mehmedi is a doubt due to a muscular problem.

Injured: Bartosz Bialek, Yannick Gerhardt, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager and William

Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Niko Giesselmann; Max Kruse; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Bornauw, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg have been in poor form lately, and Union Berlin will look to take advantage of their vulnerable defense. Maxence Lacroix's absence makes matters worse, and Berlin have the chance to eke out a narrow win on Saturday.

Union Berlin should prevail over Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg

