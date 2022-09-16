Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Union Berlin are set to play Wolfsburg at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Artur Jorge's Braga in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A second-half goal from attacker Vitor Oliveira secured the win for Braga.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the Bundesliga. A second-half goal from French centre-back Maxence Lacroix sealed the deal for Niko Kovac's Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg hold the advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Wolfsburg beating Union Berlin 1-0. A first-half own goal from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi ensured victory for Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-D

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-D-L

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin will be without Dutch centre-back Danilho Doekhi and young midfielder Fabio Schneider, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Kevin Mohwald and Norway international Morten Thorsby. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Urs Fischer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Danilho Doekhi, Fabio Schneider

Doubtful: Morten Thorsby, Kevin Mohwald

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg manager Niko Kovac will be unable to call upon the services of Danish striker Jonas Wind and French left-back Jerome Roussillon. There are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Patrick Wimmer.

Injured: Jonas Wind, Jerome Roussillon

Doubtful: Patrick WImmer

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow, Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Christopher Trimmel, Andras Schafer, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Jordan Pefok, Sheraldo Becker

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels, Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, Micky van de Ven, Paulo Otavio, Mattias Svanberg, Maximilian Arnold, Bartol Franjic, Lukas Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, Josip Brekalo

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Union Berlin have been performing well under the management of Urs Fischer, and are currently top of the league table. Suriname international Sheraldo Becker has been in sensational form so far, having scored five league goals this season.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are 16th in the league right now, and have won only one game so far. Attacker Lukas Nmecha has three goals so far in the league, but more is required from players like Luca Waldschmidt.

Union Berlin's form could prove to be crucial, and a win for them seems likely.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg

