Union de Santa Fe vs Estudiantes de La Plata Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

Union de Santa Fe will host Estudiantes de La Plata at the Estadio 15 de Abril on Monday in the opening round of the 2025 Torneo Clausura campaign. The home side endured a difficult run of results in the Torneo Apertura in the first half of the year, finishing rock-bottom in Group A with just 14 points from 16 matches, and will be keen to put out a much better showing in the Clausura campaign.

Ad

They were last in action in late June, facing Rosario Central in the round of 32 of the Copa Argentina, with the two teams playing out a goalless draw after 90 minutes before Union went on to win the contest on penalties.

Estudiantes de La Plata also participated in the last 32 of the domestic cup but were not as fortunate as they lost on penalties to Aldosivi. They then traded tackles with Velez Sarsfield in the Supercopa Internacional on Tuesday and were beaten 2-0, conceding both goals in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors had a better Clausura campaign than their midweek opponents as they finished eighth in Group A to secure a spot in the last 16, where they ultimately lost 2-0 to Rosario Central.

Union de Santa Fe vs Estudiantes de La Plata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Union and Estudiantes. The hosts have won just 12 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times, with their other 24 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just two of their last 11.

Tatengue scored 11 goals in the Apertura, the fewest in Group A.

Union have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 16 games across all competitions.

Ad

Union de Santa Fe vs Estudiantes de La Plata Prediction

El Tate's latest result ended a nine-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that in their league opener. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Los Pincharratas are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five matches. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should avoid defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Union de Santa Fe 1-1 Estudiantes de La Plata

Union de Santa Fe vs Estudiantes de La Plata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More