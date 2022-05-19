Union de Santa Fe vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The Copa Sudamericana continues this week and will see Union de Santa Fe host Fluminense at the Estadio 15 de Abril on Thursday.

Union de Santa Fe have enjoyed a strong continental campaign this season and are in the running for a spot in the last 16. They beat Oriente Petrolero 2-0 in their last game via goals from Mauro Luna Diale and Enzo Roldan in either half.

Union de Santa Fe sit second in Group H with eight points from four games. They can go top of the table with a win on Thursday and will be looking to do just that.

Fluminense have had mixed results in the Copa Sudamericana so far this season. After beating Oriente Petrolero 3-0 in their opener last month, they went on a run of back-to-back winless outings in the competition before returning to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 victory over Junior Barranquilla.

The Brazilian outfit sit a place and a point behind their midweek opponents in the group standings and will now be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Union de Santa Fe vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Union de Santa Fe and Fluminense. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, playing out a goalless draw.

Union de Santa Fe Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-D-W-D

Fluminense Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-D-L-W

Union de Santa Fe vs Fluminense Team News

Union de Santa Fe

Claudio Corvalan received a red card against Oriente Petrolero and has been suspended from this week's outing. Brian Blasi and Federico Vera both remain out with injuries and are set to miss out as well.

Injured: Brian Blasi, Federico Vera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Claudio Corvalan

Fluminense

Felipe Melo and Ganso have both returned to training as they return to full fitness but are doubts for Thursday's game alongside Samuel Xavier. John Kennedy and David Braz are both injured and will not play.

Injured: John Kennedy, David Braz

Doubtful: Felipe Melo, Samuel Xavier, Ganso

Suspended: None

Union de Santa Fe vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Union de Santa Fe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Santiago Mele; Lucas Esquivel, Franco Calderon, Diego Polenta, Emanuel Britez; Mariano Peralta, Juan Nardoni, Enzo Roldan, Kevin Zenon; Mauro Luna Diale, Jonathan Alvez

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fabio; Mario Pineida, Luccas Claro, Nino, Yago Felipe; Matheus Martinelli, Wellington, André; Nathan; Henrique Luiz, German Cano

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Union de Santa Fe vs Fluminense Prediction

Union de Santa Fe have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions, losing five times in that period. Their most recent win saw them end a run of back-to-back home defeats and they will be looking to build on that result.

Fluminense are on a four-game unbeaten run and are the more confident side ahead of Thursday's clash. The visitors should win here.

Prediction: Union de Santa Fe 1-2 Fluminense

Edited by Peter P