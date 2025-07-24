Union Dietach vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Union Dietach will host Red Bull Salzburg at the DietachArena on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Austrian OFB Cup campaign. The hosts can only hope for a miracle to get an unlikely result against the Austrian giants.

Dietach’s last appearance in the domestic cup was last season, as the amateur side got defeated 2-0 by newly promoted second division team Hertha Welsh in the opening round. The home side finished top of the OÖ Liga last season and will be looking forward to competing in the third division of Austrian football for the first time in their history in the upcoming season.

Red Bull Salzburg were knocked out of the cup in the quarterfinals in a 2-1 loss to LASK last season and will aim to return to the tournament this season with a solid performance. Salzburg will be in sharp form, having had a busy off-season, going from the FIFA Club World Cup to playing a couple of club friendlies and most recently kicking off their UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds with a dominant 4-1 win over Norwegian outfit Brann.

Union Dietach vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

The hosts had by far the best defensive record in the fourth division last season, conceding only 20 goals in 30 league games.

The visitors finished the just concluded Austrian Bundesliga season with the third-best offensive record and joint-second-best defensive record with 53 goals scored and 36 conceded in 32 games.

Union Dietach have never won the OFB Cup in their history, while RB Salzburg have won the domestic cup on nine occasions, most recently in the 2021-22 season.

Union Dietach vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Union Dietach have the odds firmly stacked against them going into the weekend and will only hope to enjoy the experience of hosting one of the nation's biggest clubs.

Die Roten Bullen should cruise to an easy victory against a much weaker side and will likely look to give younger players a runout in a competitive fixture.

Prediction: Union Dietach 1-4 Red Bull Salzburg

Union Dietach vs Red Bull Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: RB Salzburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of Salzburg’s last nine games)

