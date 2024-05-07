Union Omaha vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024

Union Omaha welcome Sporting Kansas City to Caniglia Field for a US Open Cup round-of-32 tie on Wednesday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 victory over Tormental in USL League One.

Nortei Nortey, Pedro Dolabella, Joe Gallardo and Missael Rodriguez scored to guide their side to victory while Sebastian Vivas and Pedro Fonseca scored for Tormenta.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Real Salt Lake in MLS action over the weekend. Cristian Arango scored the match-winner in the 81st minute.

Union Omaha booked their spot at this stage of the US Open Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over El Paso in the last round following a goalless draw after extra time. Sporting Kansas City received a bye to this stage.

The winner of this tie will face either Pittsburgh or FC Tulsa in the next round.

Union Omaha vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Sporting Kansas City claimed a 6-0 home win in the quarterfinal of the US Open Cup in June 2022.

Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last five competitive games (three losses).

Union Omaha are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions (seven wins).

Seven of Sporting Kansas City's last eight games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Union Omaha form guide: W-W-D-W-W; Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Union Omaha vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Union Omaha are the heavy underdogs in this tie. The Owls have successfully navigated three ties to get to this stage but will be facing MLS opposition for the first time in their campaign. However, they come into the game in fine form and will be facing an out-of-sorts opponent.

Sporting Kansas City have not been at their best over the last few weeks and confidence could be low in Peter Vermes' camp, with his side having won just one of their last seven competitive games.

However, the visitors still have too much firepower in their ranks and we are backing SKC to advance with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Union Omaha 1-3 Sporting Kansas City

Union Omaha vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Kansas City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Kansas City to score over 1.5 goals