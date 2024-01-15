Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Union Saint-Gilloise will entertain Anderlecht at the Stade Joseph Marien in the Belgian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 away win over SK Beveren in December. Interestingly, they were able to secure the win thanks to own goals from Goduine Koyalipou and Sheldon Bateau in added time of the second half.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and will play for the first time this year. In their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League last month.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions and in their previous outing, they registered a 2-0 home win over Cercle Brugge in the league. Anders Dreyer opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the match with Ludwig Augustinsson picking up the assist and Luis Vázquez doubling the lead in the second half.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have a narrow 14-12 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws.

They have met thrice in the Belgian Cup, with two wins for the visitors and one game going the hosts' way. The visitors have outscored the hosts 7-3 in these games.

Union Saint-Gilloise are on a seven-game winning run against the visitors and registered a 2-0 home win when they met in the Belgian Pro League campaign opener in July. They have outscored the visitors 16-4 in these meetings.

Anderlecht have lost just once in their last 11 away games since losing to the hosts in July.

Saint-Gilloise have recorded eight wins on the trot at home across all competitions, scoring at least two goals in seven games in that period.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Les Unionistes have lost just one of their last 17 games across all competitions, scoring at least twice in 12 games in that period. They are on an eight-game winning run at home, scoring 18 goals while conceding just six times in that period.

Lazare Amani and top-scorer Mohamed Amoura are on international duty at the 2023 AFCON while Koki Machida is with Japan at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Paars-wit head into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run, recording eight wins. Interestingly, they have lost seven games on the trot against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

They have a few injury concerns as Francis Amuzu is out for three months following an operation while Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Delaney are also unavailable for the trip to Brussels. Majeed Ashimeru and Amadou Diawara are on international duty at the 2023 AFCON, so head coach Brian Riemer has a selection dilemma for the match.

While both teams head into the match in good form, considering the Union's current winning run against the visitors, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Anderlecht

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anders Dreyer to score or assist any time - Yes