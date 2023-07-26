Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28, 2023

Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht kick off their 2023-24 Belgian JupilerLeague campaign when they go head-to-head on Friday (July 28) at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Saint-Gilloise narrowly fell short in their race for the Belgian Jupiler League title last season, falling to a 2-1 loss against Club Brugge in the all-important season finale.

The final-day defeat saw Alexander Blessin’s men drop to third in the standings, finishing one point behind eventual winners Royal Antwerp. However, Saint-Gilloise head into the new campaign with renewed confidence following an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their six games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, endured a forgettable 2022-23 league campaign, picking up 46 points to finish 11th. However, Brian Riemer’s men reached the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals, losing out to AZ Alkmaar on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

The visitors won four of their five pre-season games, with a 6-0 loss to Sparta Praha on July 14 being the exception.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last nine meetings, Saint-Gilloise have been dominant in the fixture.

Anderlecht’s only win came in February 2021, thrashing Riemer’s side 5-0 at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Blessin’s men have lost three of their last four competitive home games, with a 3-0 win over Genk on May 14 being the exception.

Anderlecht have won two of their last five away games in the Jupiler League, losing once.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Both sides will look to begin the season on a high, so expect an end-to-end affair. Blessin’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should pick up a seventh straight win over the visitors.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 3-0 Anderlecht

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Gilloise

Tip 2: First to score - Saint-Gilloise (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings against Anderlecht.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their eight clashes.)