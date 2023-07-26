Football

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28, 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Jul 26, 2023 16:23 GMT
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise v 1. FC Union Berlin: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League
Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht lock horns in the Pro League on Friday.

Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht kick off their 2023-24 Belgian JupilerLeague campaign when they go head-to-head on Friday (July 28) at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Saint-Gilloise narrowly fell short in their race for the Belgian Jupiler League title last season, falling to a 2-1 loss against Club Brugge in the all-important season finale.

The final-day defeat saw Alexander Blessin’s men drop to third in the standings, finishing one point behind eventual winners Royal Antwerp. However, Saint-Gilloise head into the new campaign with renewed confidence following an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their six games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, endured a forgettable 2022-23 league campaign, picking up 46 points to finish 11th. However, Brian Riemer’s men reached the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals, losing out to AZ Alkmaar on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

The visitors won four of their five pre-season games, with a 6-0 loss to Sparta Praha on July 14 being the exception.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • With eight wins from the last nine meetings, Saint-Gilloise have been dominant in the fixture.
  • Anderlecht’s only win came in February 2021, thrashing Riemer’s side 5-0 at the Stade Joseph Marien.
  • Blessin’s men have lost three of their last four competitive home games, with a 3-0 win over Genk on May 14 being the exception.
  • Anderlecht have won two of their last five away games in the Jupiler League, losing once.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Both sides will look to begin the season on a high, so expect an end-to-end affair. Blessin’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should pick up a seventh straight win over the visitors.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 3-0 Anderlecht

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Gilloise

Tip 2: First to score - Saint-Gilloise (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings against Anderlecht.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their eight clashes.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...