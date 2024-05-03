Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Union Saint-Gilloise will invite league leaders Anderlecht to the Stade Joseph Marien in the Belgian Pro League championship phase on Sunday.

The hosts, third in the league standings, trail the visitors by just one point and will move to the top of the table with a win if second-placed Club Brugge drop points against Antwerp.

After four consecutive losses, the hosts have regained form and have registered two wins on the trot. They hosted Antwerp in the previous outing last week and recorded a comeback 4-1 win. Gustaf Nilsson and Kevin Mac Allister scored in quick succession in the first half while Cameron Puertas bagged a second-half brace.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Cercle Brugge last time around. Mario Stroeykens gave them an early lead in the 11th minute, but Jesper Daland equalized for Brugge in the second half.

With four games left to play in the championship phase, the title race is down to three teams: Saint-Gilloise, Anderlecht, and Club Brugge, separated by just one point. This is a crucial match and should make for an interesting encounter.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times in all competitions since 1959. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 14-13 lead in wins and six games ending in draws.

Union Saint-Gilloise are winless in their last two meetings against the visitors, after recording eight consecutive wins between July 2021 and January 2024.

Anderlecht are winless in their last three away games in the Pro League, suffering two defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Les Unionistes have seen an upturn in form, recording two wins in a row, scoring seven goals while conceding just once. Interestingly, they have just won just one of their last five home games, suffering three losses. Nonetheless, they have registered five consecutive wins at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Paars-wit have been inconsistent in the league recently, with two wins and losses apiece in their last five league outings. They are winless in their last three away games, suffering two losses. They have suffered five consecutive losses in away meetings against the hosts, scoring just three goals, and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Saint-Gilloise and their recent goalscoring form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Anderlecht

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cameron Puertas to score or assist any time - Yes