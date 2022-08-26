Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Anderlecht at Stade Joseph Marien in a Jupiler League matchday six fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Kortrik in league action at the same ground last weekend. Teddy Teuma scored in either half to guide his team to a win.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, booked their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage with a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Young Boys. The Swiss champions secured a 1-0 win after extra time to level the tie on aggregate before losing on penalties.

Felice Mazzu's side will nwo turn their attention to the Jupiler League, where they sit in fourth spot, having garnered nine points from four games. Royal Union are ninth and have seven points to show for their efforts after four games.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have a poor record against Union-Gilloise, with just one win in six previous games, losing five.

Their most recent meeting came in May this year, where Kaoru Mitoma and Denis Undav scored in either half to inspire the Saint-Gilles outfit to a routine 2-0 away win.

Union Saint-Gilloise form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

Koki Machida is the only known injury concern for the hosts.

Injured: Koki Machida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Majeed Ashimeru is a doubt for this game.

Injured: Adrien Trebel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Majeed Ashimeru

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris (GK); Sieve Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ross Sykes; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Senne Lynen, Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra; Loic Lapoussin, Dante Vanzeir

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Michael Murillo, Marco Kana, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Royal Union are slight favourites, and their superior head-to-head will give them confidence heading into the game. Les Unionistes started the season slowly but have rebounded in recent weeks.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have been impressive and will be eager to end their four-game losing streak against Saint-Gilloise. The two teams are likely to play on the front foot and have enough quality to find the back of the net. So the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-2 Anderlecht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav