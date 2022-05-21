Union Saint-Gilloise vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Union Saint-Gilloise welcome Antwerp to Stade Joseph Marien for the final matchday of the Jupiler Pro League Championship Round slated for Sunday.

Union Saint-Gilloise finished as the leaders of the regular season with 77 points. They have won two matches, lost two, and drawn one in the Championship play-offs thus far.

With 46 points to their name, they sit a step behind leaders Club Brugge on 49 points. At stake is qualification for the Champions League group stage. Les Unionistes will strive for full points on Sunday in the hope of reaching the summit.

Antwerp finished fourth with 63 points in the regular season. Their playoff campaign has been woeful. After five outings, the Great Old boast one point from a draw and four losses. Qualification for the Champions League group stage and the Champions League third qualifying round are already out of their reach. The best they can get at this stage is to qualify for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Union Saint-Gilloise have the quality and zeal to overcome the visitors. They will certainly not bungle the opportunity to close the gap or overtake Club Brugge.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

Both teams have met three times in the last five years. One match ended in a draw while each side recorded a win over the other.

Union Saint-Gilloise form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W.

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Antwerp Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for the home side.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Antwerp

Radja Nainggolan and Viktor Fischer are down with ankle injuries while Bjorn Engels made a return to training a few days ago. Aurelio Buta’s situation remains doubtful.

Injury: Radja Nainggolan, Viktor Fischer.

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Antwerp Predicted Xls

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-1-4-2): Anthony Moris (GK), Ismael Kandouss, Siebe van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Casper Nielsen, Kaoru Mitoma, Jean Thierry Lazare Amani, Loic Lapoussin, Teddy Teuma, Dante Vanzeir, Deniz Undav

Antwerp (4-4-2 ): Jean Butez (GK), Dinis Almeida, Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie de Laet, Faris Haroun, William Pacho, Pierre Dwomoh, Pieter Gerken, Koji Miyoshi, Mbwana Samatta, Michael Frey

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Antwerp Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise have lost only one game in their last five home matches. They held Antwerp to a goalless draw in the first leg played at Bosuilstadion earlier this month. Les Unionistes are recovering from back-to-back defeats against Club Brugge. After beating Anderlecht 2-0 away in their last match, Antwerp could be their next victim. However, the Great Old are no strangers to Stade Joseph Marien, where they plucked a crucial win in the Pro League last year.

Union Saint-Gilloise will likely prevail judging by their form and the goals they are pursuing at this stage of the competition.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Antwerp

