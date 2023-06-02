Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

Union Saint-Gilloise host Club Brugge at the Stade Joseph Marien in their last game of the Championship playoff round on Sunday.

With a place in the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League on the line, a win is imperative, but destiny isn't in their hands.

Les Unionistes are second to Antwerp in the playoff I table by virtue of having scored a goal fewer in the playoff round, with the former bagging seven to the latter's eight.

In order to leapfrog Antwerp into first place, the Brussels outfit would need them to draw or lose to Genk in their last Championship fixture. Otherwise, Saint-Gilloise will have to be content with a place in the third-qualifying round of the Champions League.

In case of a draw or a defeat, Saint-Gilloise could fall into the Europa League should Genk, who are just a point off them, emerge victorious in the other fixture.

As for Club Brugge, a poor spell in the Championship has condemned them to the Europa Conference League and there's nothing at stake for them here.

The Blue-Blacks lost to Genk, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Antwerp in succession to see their Champions League ambitions go up in flames.

A 2-0 win over Antwerp on matchday four of the Championship round gave them a glimmer of hope, but another 2-1 loss to Genk in the following game meant their Europa League hopes were crushed too.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last nine matches between the sides, Club Brugge have won five times over Saint-Gilloise, while losing just once.

The last four games between Club Brugge and Saint-Gilloise have seen each side pick up one victory and draw twice.

Union Saint-Gilloise have failed to beat Club Brugge in their last three home games, drawing twice and losing once.

Noth Club Brugge and Saint-Gilloise have kept just one clean sheet in five Championship round games.

Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken has scored four goals in five Championship round games.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge have flattered to deceive in the Championship round while their defense has been woefully exposed, conceding 11 times in five games.

Saint-Gilloise, who have already beaten them 2-1 in Brussels in this round, should repeat the trick at home too.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union Saint-Gilloise

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

