Union Saint-Gilloise welcome Club Brugge to the Stade Joseph Marien in a top-of-the-table Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday. Saint-Gilloise have a one-point lead over Brugge.

Ad

USG extended their winning streak in the Pro League to five games on Thursday with a 1-0 win at Brugge, thanks to Alessio Castro-Montes's 34th-minute winner.

Brugge, meanwhile, failed to score for the first time in the Pro League since August. They will look to avenge their home loss and retake pole position in the standings. They beat Saint-Gilloise to the league title by one point last season.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 101 times across competitions, with USG leading 44-37.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in five meetings against Brugge and have scored twice in four games.

Brugge have outscored USG 76-62 in the Pro League.

Brugge are unbeaten in five away games, recording three consecutive wins, scoring 14 times.

USG have won their last four home games, scoring 14 times and keeping two clean sheets.

USG have the best defensive record in the Pro League this season, conceding 27 times in 35 games.

Ad

Trending

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

USG are atop the points table for the first time this season. They have won eight of their last nine league games but are winless in two home games against Brugge, conceding twice in both games.

Brugge, meanwhile, suffered their first loss since March on Thursday. They have won their last three away Pro League games, scoring 11 times. Considering the current form of both teams and record at the Stade Joseph Marien, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 2-2 Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More