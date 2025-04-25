Union Saint-Gilloise welcome Club Brugge to the Stade Joseph Marien in a top-of-the-table Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday. Saint-Gilloise have a one-point lead over Brugge.
USG extended their winning streak in the Pro League to five games on Thursday with a 1-0 win at Brugge, thanks to Alessio Castro-Montes's 34th-minute winner.
Brugge, meanwhile, failed to score for the first time in the Pro League since August. They will look to avenge their home loss and retake pole position in the standings. They beat Saint-Gilloise to the league title by one point last season.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 101 times across competitions, with USG leading 44-37.
- Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in five meetings against Brugge and have scored twice in four games.
- Brugge have outscored USG 76-62 in the Pro League.
- Brugge are unbeaten in five away games, recording three consecutive wins, scoring 14 times.
- USG have won their last four home games, scoring 14 times and keeping two clean sheets.
- USG have the best defensive record in the Pro League this season, conceding 27 times in 35 games.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction
USG are atop the points table for the first time this season. They have won eight of their last nine league games but are winless in two home games against Brugge, conceding twice in both games.
Brugge, meanwhile, suffered their first loss since March on Thursday. They have won their last three away Pro League games, scoring 11 times. Considering the current form of both teams and record at the Stade Joseph Marien, a high-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 2-2 Brugge
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes