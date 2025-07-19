Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Union Saint-Gilloise will square off against Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup 2025 at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday. Notably, the two teams had met in the Super Cup last year, and Saint-Gilloise lifted the trophy in their maiden appearance after recording a 2-1 win.

Les Unionistes won the Belgian Pro League last season, their first triumph in the league after 90 years, to secure a place in the Super Cup for the second year in a row. They concluded their preseason with a 1-0 away win over Paris FC earlier this week.

Blauw-Zwart missed out on winning the league title by just three points, but booked a place in the Super Cup for a record 22nd time after winning the Belgium Cup last season.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 98 times in all competitions. Union have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 42 wins. Brugge are not far behind with 35 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.

They met five times last season, starting with the Super Cup in July. Les Unionistes went unbeaten in these meetings, recording two wins.

Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring two goals apiece in three games in that period.

Les Unionistes concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a 10-game unbeaten streak, recording nine wins.

Blauw-Zwart, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, recording five wins.

Brugge have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture, with that triumph registered away from home in the Belgian Pro League in April 2024.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

Les Unionistes are unbeaten in their last 10 competitive games, recording nine wins while keeping seven clean sheets. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak against Brugge, though four games have ended in draws.

Christian Burgess has been handed the captain's armband for this match after the departure of veteran goalkeeper Anthony Moris earlier this week.

Brugge have played in three of the last four editions of the Super Cup, lifting the trophy on two occasions. They have suffered just one loss in competitive games since March, with that defeat registered against Union.

Gustaf Nilsson is not an option for this match due to an injury. Kyriani Sabbe and Bjorn Meijer are also unavailable for this match. Key players like Simon Mignolet, Hans Vanaken, and Hugo Vetlesen are in contention to start.

Considering Union's recent dominance in this fixture, we back the defending champions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

