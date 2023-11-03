Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Two in-form sides square off in round 13 of the Belgian Jupiler League as Union Saint-Gilloise play host to Club Brugge on Sunday.

Ronny Deila’s men are currently unbeaten in their last four visits to the Stade Joseph Marien and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive run.

Union Saint-Gilloise booked their spot in the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over RFC Meux.

This was in keeping with their fine run of results in the Jupiler League, where they have won their last six matches, stretching back to a 2-0 loss against Genk on September 12.

With 28 points from 12 matches, Alexander Blessin’s side currently sit at the top of the league table, four points above second-placed Anderlecht.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, stormed through the round of 32 of the Belgian Cup as they hammered Beerschot 6-0 at the Olympisch Stadion on Wednesday.

Deila’s side have now won three games on the spin, including a 2-1 victory over Royal Antwerp on October 29 which saw their five-game winless run in the league come to an end.

With 19 points from 12 matches, Club Brugge are currently sixth in the Jupiler League table but could move level with fourth-placed Cercle Brugge with all three points on Sunday.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

Union Saint-Gilloise have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Club Brugge are winless in five of their last six Jupiler League matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since mid-September.

Blessin’s men have won their last four home games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding four since the start of October.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge head into the weekend in fine form and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Saint-Gilloise’s home advantage gives them a slight edge here and we fancy them scrapping all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last six clashes)