Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Club Brugge at the Stade Joseph Marien in round 14 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday (October 22).

The Blauw-Zwart head into the weekend unbeaten in five games against Saint-Gilloise and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Saint-Gilloise continued their fine run of results with a 2-0 victory over KAA Gent on Wednesday. They are now unbeaten in their last eight outings across competitions, claiming an impressive seven wins and a draw since September.

With 28 points from 13 games, Saint-Gilloise are fourth in the Jupiler League standings, level on points with third-placed Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, Brugge made it two wins from two by seeing off Sint-Truidense 3-0 at home. That followed a 1-0 victory at Anderlecht on October 16, which snapepd their two-game winless run.

Brugge head into the weekend on a run of four wins from their last five away games in the league, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have been imperious in this fixture, winning six of the last seven meetings.

Saint-Gilloise have not beaten the visitors in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Saint-Gilloise have won seven of their last eight games, with a 3-3 draw against Braga on October 13 being the exception.

Brugge are unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two wins and a draw since a 2-0 loss to Westerlo on October 8.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

With both teams level on points in the upper echelons of the league standings, an end-to-end and exciting contest could ensue. Both teams could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Saint-Gulloise’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

