Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Club Brugge for a top-of-the-table clash in the Jupiler Pro League at Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday.

Both teams have been in electric form this season. They remain unstoppable as the season drags to a close. Union Saint-Gilloise lead the standings with 77 points and command a formidable goal difference of +51.

No other team have come close. Leading scorer German Deniz Undav has contributed immensely to this goal pool. His current tally of 26 goals is only closely monitored by Michael Frey of Royal Antwerp, who has netted 22 times so far.

Club Brugge are a team every other side are scared of this season. The Blauw-Zwart have been enjoying a near-flawless home-and-away run while staying hot on the heels of Union Saint-Gilloise. They are five points shy of the leaders. A win at Stade Joseph Marien would cut that to two. Charles De Ketelaere and Bas Dost have helped with 14 and 12 goals respectively.

Besides the points, bragging rights are also at stake in this clash of the titans. Union Saint-Gilloise will be aiming for nothing short of full points, while Club Brugge will be happy to share the spoils.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Club Brugge hold a better record in their head-to-head history. Their league meeting last January ended in a goalless draw. The three previous matches went in favor of Club Brugge home and away.

In the three games, Union Saint-Gilloise managed only two goals as opposed to six from Club Brugge. The Blauw-Zwart have won three of their last five matches, with two ending in draws while Les Unionistes claimed two wins, two draws and registered one loss.

Union Saint-Gilloise form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

No players have been reported injured or suspended ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Club Brugge

Midfielder Mats Rits is out of action with an ACL injury, according to the club’s medical staff.

Injury: Mats Rits.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Predicted Xls

Union Saint-Gilloise (4-4-2): Anthony Moris (GK), Koki Machida, Bart Nieuwkoop, Christian Burgess, Jonas Bager, Casper Nielsen, Jean Thierry Lazare Amani, Teddy Teuma, Kaoru Mitoma, Deniz Undav, Dante Vanzeir

Club Brugge (4-2-3-1): Simon Mignolet (GK), Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Stanley N'Soki, Charles de Ketelaere, Clinton Mata, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen, Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

There are four matches left to play and 12 points up for grabs. Union Saint-Gilloise could lose top spot if they lose focus in the final stretch. Club Brugge remain ambitious and are eyeing the title as well.

Union Saint-Gilloise will fight to safeguard their lead while the visitors will be on a mission to disrupt. More of the pressure will rest on the home side, and we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Club Brugge

Edited by Peter P