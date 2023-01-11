Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023 

Union Saint-Gilloise will welcome Gent to the Stade Joseph Marine in the Belgian Cup quarterfinals on Thursday (January 12)

The hosts booked their spot in the last eight with a 2-1 home win over Oostende in December. Victor Boniface and and Simon Adingra either side of Theo Ndicka Matam's strike to take Saint-Gilloise through to the next round.

Gent, meanwhile, progressed with a 2-0 home win over Cercle Brugge after extra time. Both sides could not be separated in normal time, forcing extra time, where Hugo Cuypers and Malick Fofana scored for Gent without response.

Saint-Gilloise are coming off a 3-1 comeback win at Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League.

All four goals came in the second half, with ten-man Anderlecht taking the lead through Fabio Silva in the 64th minute. However, a thrilling end to the game saw Cameron Puertas, Senne Lynen and Simon Adringa score for the visitors in the final ten minutes.

Gent, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 at Antwerp in the league on Saturday. Michael-Ange Balikwisha and Vincent Jaansen scored in either half to help their side claim a routine win.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saint-Gilloise have two wins from their last three games against Gent, while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Saint-Gilloise claim a routine 2-0 home win.

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning the last five.

Gent's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Saint-Gilloise's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction

Saint-Gilloise have had a meteoric rise in Belgian football in the last two years, and their three-game unbeaten run against Gent highlights their quality.

Gent, meanwhile, can go toe-to-toe with any team on their day, but their inconsistency has stymied their progress.

Considering the same, the hosts should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 Gent

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

