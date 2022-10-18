Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Union Saint-Gilloise will welcome Gent to Stade Joseph Marien for a midweek fixture in the Jupiler League on Wednesday (October 19).

The hosts are coming off a 6-1 thrashing of Oostende away from home. Danto Vanzeir's first-half brace put the visitors on the road to a memorable win.

Gent, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home victory over KV Mechelen. Matisse Samoise, Nurio Fortuna and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe found the back of the net.

The victory saw Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side climb to sixth in the standings, having garnered 20 points from 12 games. Royal Union, meanwhile, are fourth with 25 points.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Union did not lose their two meetings against Gent last season, claiming a 2-0 away victory and a goalless draw at home.

Gent have won just one of their last five games on the road across competitions.

Royal Union are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning six.

Four of Gent's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Royal Union's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with seven games witnessing goals at both ends.

Five of Gent's last seven games across competitions have seen one or both teams fail to score.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction

Royal Union are one of the most in-form teams in the league this season. Having narrowly missed out on a shock league win last term, the Brussels outfit have impressed once again.

Gent, meanwhile, have unsurprisingly been inconsistent but are still capable of going toe-to-toe with the big guns as they are of falling to a shock defeat. The visitors claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over the weekend that could boost their confidence.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise @UnionStGilloise Noem een beter gevoel dan een knuffel na twee doelpunten Noem een beter gevoel dan een knuffel na twee doelpunten 👏 https://t.co/yPIFaBU0rq

However, Royal Union have been on a solid run and will want to keep pace with the top guns with a win. The hosts should claim maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 Gent

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Union to score 2+ goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in the first half

