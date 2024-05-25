Union Saint-Gilloise vs KRC Genk preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2023-24

Union Saint-Gilloise and KRC Genk bring their Belgian Jupiler League campaign to an end when they square off at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday (May 26).

Domenico Olivieri’s Genk have lost their last three away games. Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, continued their solid late-season form as they secured a 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Alexander Blessin’s USG have gone six games without defeat across competitions, claiming two draws and four wins, including a 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Cup final on May 9.

With 46 points from 49 matches, Saint-Gilloise are second in the Jupiler League championship, three points behind leaders Club Brugge, who have a significant +13 goal difference.

Genk, meanwhile, stopped the rot last time out with a 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp at the Cegeka Arena. Before that, Olivieri’s men were on a four-game losing streak, conceding 13 goals and scoring twice.

Genk are fourth in the league with 37 points from 39 matches, one point above fifth-placed Cercle Brugge in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs KRC Genk Head-to-Head

With five wins from their last 13 meetings, Genk boast a slight supper record in the fixture against Saint-Gilloise, who have picked up four wins.

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

KRC Genk Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Union Saint-Gilloise vs KRC Genk Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

The hosts head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

KRC Genk

Genk remain without Bryan Heynen, Yira Sor, Luca Oyen and Ouattara Mohammed, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Bryan Heynen, Yira Sor, Luca Oyen, Ouattara Mohammed

Suspended: None

Union Saint-Gilloise vs KRC Genk Predicted XIs

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Kevin Mac Allister, Christian Burgess, Ross Sykes; Alessio Castro, Mathias Rasmussen, Charles Vanhoutte, Cameron Puertas, Henok Teklab; Gustaf Nilsson, Mohamed Amoura

KRC Genk (3-4-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Mujaid Sadick, Carlos Cuesta, Mark Mckenzie; Zakaria El Ouahdi, Matías Galarza, Patrik Hrosovsky, Joris Kayembe Ditu; Konstantinos Karetsas, Andi Zeqiri, Tolu Arokodare

Union Saint-Gilloise vs KRC Genk Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Antwerp, Genk will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to close out the season on a high. However, Saint-Gilloise have been rock-solid in the last few weeks and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Genk