Union Saint-Gilloise vs Sporting Charleroi prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Sporting Charleroi at the Stade Joseph Marien on Friday in the second matchday of the new Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sint-Truidense last weekend. The Unionistes fell behind early in the game before Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Simon Adingra leveled the scores with a splendid solo effort midway through the second half.

Union Saint-Gilloise will be looking to pick up their first win of the season this weekend and set down a marker for the rest of the campaign.

Sporting Charleroi, meanwhile, kicked off their league campaign with a clinical 3-1 win over KAS Eupen. Strikes from Anass Zaroury and Loic Bessile gave the Zebras a two-goal lead early after the restart before substitute Ali Gholizadeh sealed the win at the death with a close-range finish.

The visitors have started their league campaign strongly and will be looking to build on that and pick up back-to-back wins when they play on Friday.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head

The weekend clash will mark just the fifth meeting between Union Saint-Gilloise and Charleroi. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this year, which the Unionistes won 3-0.

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-D-D

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Sporting Charleroi Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

Ismael Kandouss came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Former Accrington Stanley man Ross Sykes should replace him in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ismael Kandouss

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi

Jules Van Cleemput has been out of action since March due to injury and will remain out of the squad this weekend alongside Anthony Descotte.

Injured: Anthony Descotte, Jules Van Cleemput

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI

Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Sieve Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ross Sykes; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Senne Lynen, Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra; Dennis Ayensa, Dante Vanzeir

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (3-5-2): Herve Koffi; Stefan Knezevic, Stelios Andreou, Loic Bessile; Ken Nkuba, Ryota Morioka, Adem Zorgane, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Joris Kayembe Ditu; Anass Zaroury, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise closed out the previous campaign with just one win from their final five games. However, they regrouped in the off-season, going undefeated in their five friendlies. They will be targeting victory and will feel confident that they can secure all three points.

Sporting Charleroi's latest result ended a run of three straight defeats and a four-game winless streak. However, they have struggled on the road of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Sporting Charleroi

