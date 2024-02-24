Union Saint-Gilloise vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

League leaders Union Saint-Gilloise will welcome Standard Liege to the Stade Joseph Marien in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since September, and in their previous outing, they registered a 3-1 away win over Kortrijk. Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs, recording a 2-1 away win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg.

Cameron Puertas and Dennis Eckert scored in the second half in that win as they booked their place in the round of 16 of the competition, with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

The visitors have been in poor form in 2024, with just one win in six league games. After registering a 1-0 home win earlier this month, they failed to build on that form and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Westerlo last week.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 26 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, with a 17-4 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in the league last season, and Saint-Gilloise continued that run with a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Union Saint-Gilloise have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this term and have won 11 of their last 13 home games.

Standard Liege have just one win in their last 11 league outings, suffering five defeats.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Belgian Pro League this season, scoring 57 goals in 26 games, outscoring the visitors by 33 goals.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Standard Liege Prediction

Les Unionistes head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, recording two wins on the trot. They have suffered just one loss in their last 20 games in all competitions, recording 13 wins. They have won four of their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form.

They have scored at least two goals in eight of their 10 games in 2024 thus far and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. Kevin Mac Allister played against Frankfurt after recovering from an injury and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Les Rouches have just one win to their name in the Belgian Pro League since November. They are winless in their last eight away games in the league, suffering five defeats, which is cause for concern. They have just one win in their last five away meetings against the hosts, though three games in that period have ended in draws.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the hosts' impressive goalscoring record, they are expected to register a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Standard Liege

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cameron Puertas to score or assist any time - Yes