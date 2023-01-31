Union SG vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

Union SG will play host to Antwerp at Stade Joseph Mariën in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

R. Union SG vs Antwerp Preview

The sides are set to take on each other in the semifinal first leg of the 2022–23 Belgian Cup. The hosts handed Gent a 4-0 drubbing to book their place while the visitors stunned league leaders Genk 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Wednesday's meeting is also a top-of-the-table clash as Union SG sit second above Antwerp in Belgian Pro League.

Les Unionistes are unbeaten in nine straight games, winning three of their last four league contests and drawing once. The last clash between the two sides went in favor of Union SG 2-0 but the previous match was dominated by Antwerp 4-2. Union SG have not lost at home in their last five meetings.

Antwerp won the Belgian Cup in 2019-20, 27 years after their second triumph in the competition in 1991-92. They are one of the favorites to win the current edition, with Genk and Gent now out of the picture. However, the visitors have been inconsistent on the road and may face an uphill battle at Saint-Gilles.

The Great Old played out a goalless draw with Anderlecht in their last match but won the previous two against KV Oostende and Standard Liège. Antwerp will miss eight players through injury, including key defenders Björn Engels and Sam Vines. This could be a big handicap considering the strength of the opposition.

Union SG vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union SG have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Antwerp.

Union SG have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Antwerp at home.

Union SG have won all of their last five matches at home, scoring 12 goals and conceding one.

Antwerp have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Union SG have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches, while Antwerp have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Union SG vs Antwerp Prediction

Dante Vanzeir and Simon Adingra have scored 10 and seven goals for the hosts so far. They have been a nightmare for defenders in the league.

Vincent Janssen is the league’s second top scorer with 14 goals while Michael Frey has delivered seven so far. Both men are the visitors’ main attacking threats.

Union SG will have an edge due to their fantastic home form.

Prediction: Union SG 2-1 Antwerp

Union SG vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Union SG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Union SG to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Antwerp to score - Yes

