Union vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

Defending champions Boca Juniors will take on Union in the Argentine Primera Division opener on Friday at the Estadio 15 de Abril.

The Xeneizes played out a goalless draw in their last match against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Having won the league four times since 2015, the Juniors will look to start their 2021 campaign on a positive note with a win.

Boca Juniors have registered a record of two wins, two draws, and a loss in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, this fixture will be Union's first competitive game since May 10th. Union finished fourth in relegation Group 'A' last season, and manager Maroun Basil will have the responsibility of shepherding to a playoff berth this time around.

Union vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

Union and Boca Juniors have faced off on 13 occasions, with the latter prevailing in five of those encounters. Union have seven wins against Friday's rivals, while one game ended in a draw.

The two sides last played in May 2021, in a game which Union won by a narrow margin of 1-0. Nicolas Penailillo scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute.

Union form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Boca Juniors form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Union vs Boca Juniors Team News

Union

Mauro Luna Diale is out with a meniscus rupture. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Mauro Luna Diale

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Frank Fabra is on compassionate leave following his father's demise. Eduardo Salvio continues to recuperate from a cruciate ligament injury. Agustin Almendra is out with an ankle problem, while Carlos Zambrano won't be able to feature because of illness.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio and Agustin Almendra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Frank Fabra and Carlos Zambrano

Union vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Union predicted XI (3-5-2): Sebastian Moyano; Franco Calderon, Juan Carlos Portillo, Claudio Corvalan; Federico Vera, Martin Canete, Gaston Comas, Imanol Machuca, Nicolas Penailillo; Juan Manuel Garcia, Kevin Zenon

#CuentaRegresiva para la #Reserva ⚽️

Este viernes desde las 10.00hs el equipo de Marcelo Mosset recibe a @BocaJrsOficial en La Tatenguita.



⚖️ Gonzalo Creimerman será el árbitro del encuentro, en tanto que los asistentes serán Xavier Arguello y Sebastián Punetti Canosa.

Boca Juniors predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi; Marcelo Weigandt, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez; Diego Gonzalez, Esteban Rolon, Cristian Medina; Cristian Pavon, Norberto Briasco, Sebastian Villa

Union vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Union are unbeaten in their last five home games and will fancy their chances of an upset on Friday. Boca Juniors go into the game as favorites, but it will certainly be difficult for the visitors to get past a solid Union defense.

We predict that Union will win the game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Union 1-0 Boca Juniors

