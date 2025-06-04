United Arab Emirates vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Thursday. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in October’s reverse fixture, Cosmin Olaroiu’s men will be looking to return the favor here and keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive.
United Arab Emirates snatched a 2-1 victory over North Korea in their crunch World Cup qualifying clash last time out, thanks to a 98th-minute strike from Sultan Adil.
This was a much-needed result for Olaroiu’s side, who had failed to win their previous four outings (2L 2D) — a run which saw them crash out of the Gulf Cup in the group stages back in December 2024.
UAE have won four of their eight World Cup qualifying matches so far while losing three and claiming one draw to collect 13 points and sit third in Group A, three points above fourth-placed Qatar in the final playoff spot.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan were left spitting feathers last time out as they saw their lead slip away twice in a 2-2 stalemate against group leaders Iran at the Azadi Stadium.
With that result, Timur Kapadze’s men have gone unbeaten in 11 of their 12 outings in the qualifiers, claiming eight wins and four draws — with a 3-2 loss against Qatar in November 2024 being the exception.
Uzbekistan have picked up 17 points from their eight matches in Group A to sit second in the standings, just three points behind first-placed Iran.
United Arab Emirates vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With nine wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, United Arab Emirates boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Uzbekistan have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- United Arab Emirates have lost just one of their most recent seven home games in the World Cup qualifiers while claiming four wins and two draws since November 2023.
- Uzbekistan are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since March 2024.
United Arab Emirates vs Uzbekistan Prediction
United Arab Emirates know they must avoid dropping more points in the final stages of the qualifiers as they look to leapfrog Uzbekistan to second place. However, Kapadze’s men head into the midweek clash as the more in-form side and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils at the Al Nahyan Stadium.
Prediction: United Arab Emirates 1-1 Uzbekistan
United Arab Emirates vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Uzbekistan's last seven outings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six games)