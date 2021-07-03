United City vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

United City and Kawasaki Frontale will battle it out for three points in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Frontale soundly defeated United City by a whopping 8-0 scoreline on Friday. Kento Tachibanada was the star of the show with a hat-trick while Kaoru Mitoma scored a brace.

The victory helped the Japanese side consolidate their position at the summit of Group I.

The Azzurro Nero have garnered maximum points from three games so far. United City are rooted to the bottom, having accrued just one point from three games.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

United City vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

Kawasaki Frontale's 8-0 victory over United on matchday three puts them in the driving seat to top the group.

That victory made it six wins in a row for the Japanese champions. Incredibly, they are unbeaten in 33 matches in all competitions dating back to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Oita Trinita in November 2020.

United City are winless in four consecutive games.

United City form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Kawasaki Frontale form guide: W-W-W-W-W

United City vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

United City

There are no known injuries for United City. However, defender Stephan Schrock was suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Stephan Schrock

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Toru Oniki.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

United City vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

United City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Athony Pinthus (GK); Da-Hwon Jeong, Amin Nazari, Justin Baas; Hikaru Minegishi, Omid Nazari, Mark Hartmann, Sean Kane; Pocholo Bugas, Gelito Ott, Maranon Morejon

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Reo Hatate, Shintaro Kurumaya, Jesiel, Miki Yamane; Joao Schmidt, Kento Tachibanada, Ryota Oshima; Tatsuya Hasegawa, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga

United City vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

The disparity between the two sides was very much evident in the first leg, where Kawasaki dominated proceedings from start to finish.

More of the same can be expected and barring one of the biggest upsets of the season, there will only be one winner in this fixture.

We are predicting a very comfortable victory for Kawasaki Frontale.

Prediction: United City 0-5 Kawasaki Frontale

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Peter P