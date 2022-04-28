United City vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Bottom-ranked United City will host Australian outfit Melbourne City FC in the final round of the AFC Champions League group stages.

United City are winless in their five games so far and will be hoping for at least a draw as they take on Melbourne City.

The visitors are yet to secure qualification for the next round. However, a win in this tie will surely signal their entry. They come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Pathum United.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity



#CmonCity | #ACL2022 A hard-fought 90 minutes ended in a scoreless draw when we took on BG Pathum United last night. A hard-fought 90 minutes ended in a scoreless draw when we took on BG Pathum United last night.#CmonCity | #ACL2022

United City vs Melbourne City FC Head-to-Head

It will only be the second match between the two teams after Melbourne picked up all three points in the home leg in a convincing 3-0 win.

Melbourne are yet to lose a tie in the AFC Champions League this season as well.

Melbourne City FC form guide (In AFC Champions League): D-W-D-W-D

United City form guide (In AFC Champions League): L-L-L-L-L

UnitedCityFootballClub @UnitedCityFC_PH



#ucfc #unitedcityfootballclub #clubofthepeople #acl2022 Hard fought on a rough evening but we will go again on Saturday in our last game against Melbourne City FC Hard fought on a rough evening but we will go again on Saturday in our last game against Melbourne City FC#ucfc #unitedcityfootballclub #clubofthepeople #acl2022 https://t.co/fcetp3pOF6

United City vs Melbourne City FC Team News

United City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Filipino outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Melbourne City FC

Florin Berenguer and midfielder Aiden O’Neill are the two long-term absentees for the Heart. There are no suspension concerns for the A-League side, though.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O’Neill.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

United City vs Melbourne City FC Predicted XI

United City (4-4-2): Anthony Pinthus (GK); Dean Ebarle, Alan Robertson, Pete Forrosuelo, Simen Lyngbo, Amirbek Dzhuraboev, Mark Hartmann, Ricardo Sendra, Kenshiro Daniels; Gelito Ott, Curt Dizon

Melbourne City (4-3-3): Tom Glover (GK); Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski.

United City vs Melbourne City FC Prediction

There is not much at stake for the hosts as they will be playing for pride. Even a draw in this fixture seems rather far-sighted given the gulf between the two teams.

For the visitors, a win will ensure they finish higher than Jeonnam Dragons, who sit a couple of points back. More importantly, they would like to win the final game of the group stages after drawing three games already this campaign.

If the fixture ends in a draw and Jeonnam manage to upset Pathum, City will still be ahead in terms of the away wins. City will have to ensure they do not concede the tie by more than three goals, which remains only a distant possibility.

Nonetheless, a win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: United City 1-3 Melbourne City

