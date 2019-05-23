United make improved offer to star defender, Solskjaer will have to pay £70m for right-back target and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 23, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 103 // 23 May 2019, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 23rd May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019

#5 Combative midfielder offered to United on loan

Strootman (L) is back in United's radar once again

Manchester United have been offered a chance to sign 29-year-old Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman, according to Sky Sports. Strootman only joined French side Marseille last season, making the move from Roma in a deal worth £23m. The Dutchman enjoyed a moderate season, making 33 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring one goal and registering five assists. However, with Marseille destined to end the season sixth in the table, they are about to streamline their resources and adjusted their finances. As such, they are willing to offer Strootman on loan to United, with West Ham and Everton also in the midst.

The Red Devils are currently in the market for a central midfielder after the departure of Ander Herrera. However, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will appeal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

#4 Manchester United not in the market for De Gea replacement

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will not buy a replacement for David de Gea if he leaves this summer. It was reported yesterday that De Gea has rejected Manchester United's final offer and as such, the Red Devils might be temped to sell him in the coming months. That would create a huge void at the back and United were expected to pursue a new world-class goalkeeper in the summer.

However, if reports are to be believed, Solskjaer will not spend in the summer on a new goalkeeper because the Norwegian feels that he already has an able replacement in his ranks. Instead, if the Spaniard leaves, United will promote Sergio Romero as their new number one. The Argentinean is a fantastic goalkeeper himself and has come in handy quite often for United since joining in the summer of 2015.

Most importantly, he was crucial as United won the Europa League in Jose Mourinho's first season, a tournament where the Portuguese preferred the Argentine ahead of De Gea. Solskjaer feels that his No. 2 is capable enough to be promoted as the No. 1 and would instead like to invest the money in other areas of the pitch.

Advertisement

#3 Club end Sancho pursuit

England v Czech Republic - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

ESPN understands that Manchester United have ended their pursuit of teenage sensation Jadon Sancho. It was widely reported that Sancho was Solskjaer's number one target in the summer to address a weak right side in the United team. The 19-year-old has been in sensational form this season and has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

However, it now looks like United have been deterred by the asking price of the teenager, who will cost at least £80-90 million. Moreover, since Dortmund are reluctant to sell, they will have the bargaining power in the deal and could prove to be tricky customers. It is reported that United have talked to Dortmund about the player, but have not received any positive response.

As such, it looks like the club have ended their pursuit of the teenager and will instead look at other financially viable alternatives to the English teenager.

#2 Solskjaer will have to pay £70m for right-back target

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

The Independent reports that Crystal Palace have slapped a £70m price tag on United target and star right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a new right-back, with Antonio Valencia leaving the club and Ashley Young no longer a first team choice. The Norwegian had reportedly zeroed in on the English right-back, and it was reported that United were preparing a £25m offer for him.

However, Palace have supposedly used United's interest in their star man to their best interests and have slapped a huge price tag on Wan-Bissaka. While it would have been enough to fend away most clubs, United are still said to be interested in the Englishman and will try to get a deal done, despite Palace's asking price.

Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a fantastic season with Crystal Palace and earned rave reviews with his performances on the field. The 21-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles this season and would be a fine addition to the United team.

#1 United make significantly improved offer for star defender

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

Ajax teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt is seriously considering the revised offer from Manchester United, according to the Metro. Only yesterday we had revealed that United were looking to hijack Barcelona's deal for the Dutchman. It is now reported that United had made a lucrative offer to De Ligt a couple of weeks ago. The deal would have seen him earn around £12.3 million a season. However, the Ajax teenager had rejected the deal.

But if the press are to be believed, United were hardly deterred by the rejection. Instead, the Red Devils have come back with an improved offer, which would see the Dutchman earn significantly more. This new offer is quite tempting and reports say that it has caught De Ligt's attention.

Besides the improved contract, United are also rumoured to have assured the Dutchman that he would be central to the rebuilding project at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has made signing a new central defender his top priority and with Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly off limits due to his price tag, they are desperate to get De Ligt. Now it remains to be seen if United can finally convince the Dutchman to make the move.

Stay tuned for our next update on Manchester United's transfer news