"United need that" - Dean Jones reveals Erik ten Hag's plan for 24-year-old Manchester United star

Transfer insider Dean Jones has reported that incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag plans to deploy Marcus Rashford as a wide forward.

Rashford has played in a variety of roles this season, starting 11 games each as a left and right winger, and eight games as a centre-forward (as per Transfermarkt). However, the 24-year-old could have a much more specific role purely on the flanks upon ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford this summer.

Here's what Jones told Givemesport regarding the Dutchman's plans for Rashford:

“He wants him as a wide forward, he doesn’t see him as a centre-forward from what I’m told.”

He added that the move could work well for the Red Devils' attack. Rashford could line up on one wing with Jadon Sancho on the other, Cristiano Ronaldo down the middle and Bruno Fernandes just behind them. Jones said:

“So, United need that, they need a wide forward. Potentially, they’ve got a great set up here, they’ve got Jadon Sancho one side, they’ve got Ronaldo, plus one other to come in and Bruno Fernandes to play behind.”

Manchester United also have Anthony Elanga to use on the wings and could add another forward in the summer transfer window as well. They have been linked by Calciomercato to SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen, while AFC Ajax forward Antony is also rumored to be a target (as per The Sun).

Marcus Rashford has endured a nightmare season for Manchester United

Rashford missed much of Manchester United's start to the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery. His return to action brought good results as he scored twice in his first three Premier League matches and once in his first UEFA Champions League game.

However, he has found the back of the net just twice since then. Rashford has recorded a dismal five goals and two assists in 32 matches across all competitions this term. The Englishman has been limited to just 18 starts due to his poor form and inability to impact games.

His numbers are extremely pedestrian for a player who scored 43 goals and laid out 27 assists in 101 games over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Fans of the club will now hope ten Hag can help Rashford rediscover his form from a year ago.

