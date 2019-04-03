×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Club set massive price tag for star player amid Real Madrid interest

Anurag Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
430   //    03 Apr 2019, 16:41 IST

Paul Pogba is an important part of Manchester United
Paul Pogba is an important part of Manchester United

What's the story?

Eduardo Inda, a reporter for El Chiringuito, has revealed that the price tag set for Paul Pogba is around €180 million. Conversing on the Spanish television programme, Inda also claimed that Pogba is Real Madrid’s second-priority transfer target after Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer.

It is also reportedly the same amount that Mini Raiola, representative of the French player, asks for his client's change in the air this summer.

In case you didn't know...

In the past few weeks, speculation has gathered strength in relation to the pursuit of Real Madrid to buy Paul Pogba. Although Manchester United is willing to keep their top star in the team, the truth is that Florentino Perez is very passionate about securing the services of the Red Devils' superstar.

Pogba has a prevailing contract with United and so Real Madrid is willing to sit and offer a contract that verbalizes suitable for both the club and the player. 

The heart of the matter

Earlier, Pogba had sparked speculation over his prospect at United during the international break by acknowledging that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid. The Frenchman described Madrid, managed by France great Zinedine Zidane, as a "dream club for every player".

Manchester United boss Solskjaer responded to the 26-year-old’s remarks by hinting that he would not be traded in the summer transfer window. The Norwegian said that he has been assured by the Frenchman that he does not want to leave Manchester United despite mounting speculation over a switch to Real Madrid.

The story got another twist ahead of Madrid's game at the weekend against Huesca when the Real manager declared that Pogba would be appreciated at the Bernabeu if and when he decides to leave United.

Zidane was quoted saying in the pre-match conference-

"I know him personally,"
Advertisement
"He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does."
"He's a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack,"
"But he is not my player, he is at Manchester.
"He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

Madrid has an impressive record of persuading some of United's top stars like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, but Solskjaer said he is not troubled by the Pogba situation.

Solskjaer said in an interview with Sky-

"It doesn't really concern me because my thought of action was to sit down and speak to Paul," 
"I have had my chat with Paul and we're fine. He is going to do his utmost here because he knows I am very fond of him as a player and as a person. He is important for us here, so there are no issues. He is happy here."

What's next?

Zidane is assumed to have a big transfer budget this summer to stagger things up at Madrid. Real were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax at the last-16 stage and are way behind Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga.

It seems like that Real Madrid will be bound to break the bank this summer for Pogba because the player that Zidane wants will not come at a cheap price. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Anurag Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
"Cricket and football is my first and only love"
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
3 reasons which could be halting Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Real Madrid set to battle for 'new Cristiano Ronaldo'
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Manchester United could sign world-class defender for €80 million, Real Madrid target not for sale at any cost and more Premier League transfer news March 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid will have to pay world record fee for superstar, Manchester United target considers leaving club and more Premier League transfer news: March 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid makes contact via telephone for Premier League star as they plan a sensational raid
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United serious about signing teenage defender, Real Madrid target likely to join the Blancos and more - March 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be Manchester United’s version of Zidane?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us