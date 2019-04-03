Manchester United News: Club set massive price tag for star player amid Real Madrid interest

Paul Pogba is an important part of Manchester United

What's the story?

Eduardo Inda, a reporter for El Chiringuito, has revealed that the price tag set for Paul Pogba is around €180 million. Conversing on the Spanish television programme, Inda also claimed that Pogba is Real Madrid’s second-priority transfer target after Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer.

It is also reportedly the same amount that Mini Raiola, representative of the French player, asks for his client's change in the air this summer.

In case you didn't know...

In the past few weeks, speculation has gathered strength in relation to the pursuit of Real Madrid to buy Paul Pogba. Although Manchester United is willing to keep their top star in the team, the truth is that Florentino Perez is very passionate about securing the services of the Red Devils' superstar.

Pogba has a prevailing contract with United and so Real Madrid is willing to sit and offer a contract that verbalizes suitable for both the club and the player.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, Pogba had sparked speculation over his prospect at United during the international break by acknowledging that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid. The Frenchman described Madrid, managed by France great Zinedine Zidane, as a "dream club for every player".

Manchester United boss Solskjaer responded to the 26-year-old’s remarks by hinting that he would not be traded in the summer transfer window. The Norwegian said that he has been assured by the Frenchman that he does not want to leave Manchester United despite mounting speculation over a switch to Real Madrid.

The story got another twist ahead of Madrid's game at the weekend against Huesca when the Real manager declared that Pogba would be appreciated at the Bernabeu if and when he decides to leave United.

Zidane was quoted saying in the pre-match conference-

"I know him personally,"

"He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does."

"He's a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack,"

"But he is not my player, he is at Manchester.

"He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

Madrid has an impressive record of persuading some of United's top stars like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, but Solskjaer said he is not troubled by the Pogba situation.

Solskjaer said in an interview with Sky-

"It doesn't really concern me because my thought of action was to sit down and speak to Paul,"

"I have had my chat with Paul and we're fine. He is going to do his utmost here because he knows I am very fond of him as a player and as a person. He is important for us here, so there are no issues. He is happy here."

What's next?

Zidane is assumed to have a big transfer budget this summer to stagger things up at Madrid. Real were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax at the last-16 stage and are way behind Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga.

It seems like that Real Madrid will be bound to break the bank this summer for Pogba because the player that Zidane wants will not come at a cheap price.

