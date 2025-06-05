USA vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

The United States of America will face Turkey at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side enjoyed a bright start to life under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino but endured two difficult outings in the last international break and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend.

Looking to secure a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title, the Americans locked horns with Panama in the semifinals of the competition but suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat. They then faced Canada in the third-place clash days later and were beaten 2-1 after a markedly poor offensive showing.

Turkey, meanwhile, participated in the UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation Playoffs during the last international break. They faced Hungary in a two-legged playoff tie and coasted to a 6-1 aggregate victory to secure their first-ever promotion to League A.

Following Saturday's game, the visitors will take on Mexico in more friendly action and will be targeting positive results in both games ahead of their return to competitive football in September.

United States of America vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the USA and Turkey. The hosts have won two of their previous contests, while the visitors have won once, with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in June 2014, which the Americans won 2-1.

The United States' last meeting against European opposition came back in January 2024 when they hosted Slovenia at the Toyota Field, losing 1-0.

Turkey were ranked 27th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 11 places behind their weekend opponents.

United States of America vs Turkey Prediction

The USA are on a run of consecutive defeats after winning their previous four games on the bounce. They are, however, slight favorites heading into the weekend clash and will be boosted by their home advantage.

Ay-Yıldızlılar, meanwhile, are on a run of successive wins and have lost just one of their last eight games. They have perhaps the better squad on paper and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: USA 2-2 Turkey

United States of America vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all four of their previous matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More