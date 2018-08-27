Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
United vs. Spurs: Team News, Injuries, Suspensions and Predicted Lineups for the Monday night clash

Suman Dey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.36K   //    27 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

United will be hosting Spurs at Old Trafford for the 82nd time.
United will be hosting Spurs at Old Trafford for the 82nd time.

Monday night will be witnessing one of the greatest rivalries in English football when United play host to Spurs in a must-win game for both the teams. Both the clubs have produced some memorable matches over the past, and this one promises to be another thriller of a contest. 

Manchester United started off the season with a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford where they looked far from convincing. Their luck ran out in the second match day when they lost to Brighton and their performance on that day was abysmal.

While United was pegged back somewhat after their shock defeat at Brighton last week, Spurs, on the other hand, will be looking to keep their winning run going. Against Fulham, they were not at their best and got exposed many times at the back. Pochettino will be hoping that his side doesn't commit to those mistakes on Monday night.

Both the teams have been in the face of controversies recently and will be looking to put those to bed with a crucial three-point. Spurs may be higher in confidence than United United, but Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for Spurs in recent years.


Team news, Injuries, and Suspensions


Jose Mourinho confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, and Alexis Sanchez have all returned to training following their injuries and will be reaccessed on Sunday to check whether they will be ready for the Monday night clash. United must have missed both Matic and Valencia badly in their defeat against Brighton. The midfield stability that Matic provides was lacking from the likes of Pereira or Fred. Jose will be delighted to have him back in the first team.

For Tottenham, Wanyama is suffering from a knee injury while Juan has a thigh problem with both ruled out for the game. Spurs failed to bring any players in the transfer market which makes Mauricio Pochettino' job even more stringent. Compared to other team sides in the League, their bench looks weak and with growing injuries, it could go even worse for them in the future. On the other hand, South Korean forward Heung-min Son will also be missing as he is on the International Duty in the Asian games. 


Predicted Lineups?


Manchester United fans must be delighted with the news of their star players returning from injuries and will be hoping to see them in the starting line up. All three players are likely to replace Martial, Young, and Pereira. Diago Dalot is also back in training but Mondy night fixture might be too early for the youngster. 

Tottenham played with a 5-3-2 formation against Fulham and Pochettino is likely to deploy the same configuration against United as well. The only from last week might be Hugo Lloris who was arrested in the midweek for drink driving in the early hours of Friday morning.

Here the predicted line up for both the teams.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia (c), Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Eric, Alli, Eriksen; Moura, Kane(c) 






Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Paul Pogba Nemanja Matic Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Suman Dey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Contact Us Advertise with Us