Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Copa de Chile 2022

Universidad Catolica and Colo Colo will battle for the right to be named Chilean Super Cup champions on Sunday.

Catolica are currently defending champions of the trophy, having seen off Nublense on penalties last year. They earned the right to defend their crown by virtue of finishing as champions in the league last season.

Colo Colo are champions of the Chilean Cup and will be looking to win their third Super Cup, thus ending Universidad Catolica's run of three consecutive triumphs.

Los Albos come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Boca Juniors in the Torneos de Verano. Diego Gonzalez and Exequiel Zeballos scored in either half to guide the Argentines to victory.

Universidad Catolica have not been in action since wrapping up their league campaign with a 3-0 away win over Everton. The win helped La Católica win the title by a six-point margin.

Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head

The two sides are evenly matched across their last 47 matches against one another. They each have 17 wins apiece while 13 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Pablo Solari and Javier Parraguez scored second-half goals to help Colo Colo secure a 2-1 comeback win on home turf.

Universidad Catolica form guide: - Yet to play

Colo Colo form guide (all competitions): L-W

Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo Team News

Universidad Catolica

Long-term absentee Gonzalo Tapia is still ruled out with a long-term injury.

Injury: Gonzalo Tapia

Suspension: None

Colo Colo

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Colo Colo.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Perez (GK); Alfonso Parot, Raimundo Rebolledo, German Lanaro, Jose Fuenzalida; Ignacio Saavedra, Luciano Aued, Nunez Espinoza; Clemente Montes, Diego Morello, Fernando Zampedri

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Gabriel Suazo, Falcon Picart, Cesar Fuentes, Opazo Lara; Gabriel Costa, Vicente Pizarro, Esteban Pavez; Pablo Solari, Juan-Martin Lucero, Marco Bolados

Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo Prediction

Universidad Catolica have a slight edge but Colo Colo still have the pedigree and quality to emerge victorious.

The two sides are traditional teams in Chile and their historic rivalry could see both teams go all out for victory. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils and Universidad Catolica to win a fourth Super Cup on penalties.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 2-2 Colo Colo (5-4 on penalties)

